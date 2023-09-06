Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.