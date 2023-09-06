Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

