Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.74, but opened at $159.16. Zscaler shares last traded at $162.35, with a volume of 1,550,181 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.84.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

