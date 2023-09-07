1,116 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.98. 64,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.47) to GBX 2,920 ($36.88) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

