126,842 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LiveRamp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

