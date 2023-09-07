180,972 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,646 shares of company stock valued at $9,310,487 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

