228,778 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after buying an additional 561,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

