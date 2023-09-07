23,298 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.