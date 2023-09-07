3,077 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OMC opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

