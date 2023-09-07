33,282 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 38,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $665.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

