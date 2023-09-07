427,744 Shares in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDxHealth by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MDxHealth SA has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

MDXH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

