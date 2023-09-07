4,320 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

