646 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after purchasing an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
QSR opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
