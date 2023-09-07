646 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after purchasing an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.