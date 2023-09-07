93,790 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AMLX stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

