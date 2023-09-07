956 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.93. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,479. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

