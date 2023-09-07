A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 6,622 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,607 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $95,537.22.

On Monday, August 7th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26.

On Monday, July 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $102,149.02.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

