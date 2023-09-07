A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening Sells 2,085 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $31,483.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

