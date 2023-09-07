AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $165.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.79.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $145.63 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

