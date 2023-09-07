Acala Token Price Up 0.1% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $34.30 million and $1.88 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.16 or 1.00035145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04204889 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,407,798.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.