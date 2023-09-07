Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Acquires 285,478 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten English acquired 285,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,854.78 ($3,605.43).
Kirsten English also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Kirsten English bought 232,889 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,328.89 ($2,941.26).
- On Tuesday, July 4th, Kirsten English acquired 328,466 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,148.35).
Actual Experience Stock Performance
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.89.
Actual Experience Company Profile
Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.
