Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 64,993 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.46.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
