Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 64,993 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.46.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

