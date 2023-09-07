Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

International Paper stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 869,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,841. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

