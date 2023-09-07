Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 425,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,351. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

