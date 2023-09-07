Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.34. 516,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,364. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

