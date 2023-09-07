Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 513,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

