Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97,270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Kronos Worldwide worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.38 million, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.09. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -380.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

