Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 199,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

