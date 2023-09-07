Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,777 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $206.58. 102,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

