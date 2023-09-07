Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,646 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 340,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,370. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

