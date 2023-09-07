Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1528 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
