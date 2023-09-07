AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Up 20.7 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

