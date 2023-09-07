AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.
AeroVironment Price Performance
Shares of AVAV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. AeroVironment has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Quarry LP bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
