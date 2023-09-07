AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.