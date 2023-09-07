Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

