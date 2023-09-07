Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Financial Analysis

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadre pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 66.98 Cadre $457.84 million 2.11 $5.82 million $0.78 33.04

This table compares Airbus and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Airbus. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airbus and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Airbus presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.06%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Airbus.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus N/A N/A N/A Cadre 6.31% 18.59% 8.03%

Summary

Cadre beats Airbus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

