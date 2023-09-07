Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,723 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Albertsons Companies worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.