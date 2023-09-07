Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th.
Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CYTO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altamira Therapeutics
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- How to Invest in Esports
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.