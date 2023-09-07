Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

