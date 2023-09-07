AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,820 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,018. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

