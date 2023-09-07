Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

