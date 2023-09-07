AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.46. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 10,633 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AlTi Global

AlTi Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.