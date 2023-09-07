Amber Rivamonte Buys 1,700,000 Shares of Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rivamonte purchased 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,000.00 ($76,774.19).

Rex Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 19.84 and a quick ratio of 23.00.

About Rex Minerals

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. Rex Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Pine Point, Australia.

