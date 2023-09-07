Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 365008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 119,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Amcor by 89.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 453,802 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Amcor by 753.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

