Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

