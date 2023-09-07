American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1008029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

