American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

NYSE AFG opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

