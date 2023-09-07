America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

