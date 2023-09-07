America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 72.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.