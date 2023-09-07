America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.
In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
