America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.