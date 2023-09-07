America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 72.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

