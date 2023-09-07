Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 18,093 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

