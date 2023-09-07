Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 18,093 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
